2018 RAM 1500

32,000 KM

Details Features

0

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

SLT

Location

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

0

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8464218
  • Stock #: 21-139A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT8JS351909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

