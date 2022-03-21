$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SLT
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8672858
- Stock #: 21-139A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8JS351909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,750 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
