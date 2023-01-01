Menu
2019 Ford F-150

96,499 KM

Details Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

96,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9863060
  • Stock #: P23-41
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E49KFA99259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P23-41
  • Mileage 96,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

