Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

63,516 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

  1. 9898349
  2. 9898349
  3. 9898349
  4. 9898349
  5. 9898349
  6. 9898349
  7. 9898349
  8. 9898349
  9. 9898349
  10. 9898349
  11. 9898349
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9898349
  • Stock #: 223206A
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED7KZ360336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223206A
  • Mileage 63,516 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Huntsville Honda

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 63,516 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 81,829 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla S
 108,602 KM
$14,088 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Huntsville Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory