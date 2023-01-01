$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9898349
- Stock #: 223206A
- VIN: 1GTU9CED7KZ360336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,516 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2