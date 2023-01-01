Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

38,004 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

  1. 9552745
  2. 9552745
  3. 9552745
  4. 9552745
  5. 9552745
  6. 9552745
  7. 9552745
  8. 9552745
  9. 9552745
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9552745
  • Stock #: U-0873
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53KH043148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Huntsville Honda

2019 Honda Pilot Tou...
 101,944 KM
$37,361 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX
 147,909 KM
$16,712 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 59,375 KM
$44,006 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory