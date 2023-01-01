$17,847+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,847
+ taxes & licensing
Hyundai of Muskoka
705-789-7505
2019 Hyundai Elantra
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Hyundai of Muskoka
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5
705-789-7505
$17,847
+ taxes & licensing
146,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9610861
- Stock #: 123-083A
- VIN: KMHD84LF1KU836697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,370 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hyundai of Muskoka
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5