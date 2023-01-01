Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

146,370 KM

Details Features

$17,847

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,847

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

  1. 9610861
  2. 9610861
  3. 9610861
  4. 9610861
  5. 9610861
  6. 9610861
  7. 9610861
  8. 9610861
  9. 9610861
  10. 9610861
  11. 9610861
Contact Seller

$17,847

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610861
  • Stock #: 123-083A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1KU836697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,370 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 146,370 KM
$17,847 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 67,773 KM
$30,363 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Telluride EX
 92,251 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-7505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory