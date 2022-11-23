Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

25,565 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

  1. 9437946
  2. 9437946
  3. 9437946
  4. 9437946
  5. 9437946
  6. 9437946
  7. 9437946
  8. 9437946
  9. 9437946
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437946
  • Stock #: U-0870
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA7KU287682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U-0870
  • Mileage 25,565 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka

2019 Hyundai KONA 2....
 25,565 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 188,893 KM
$14,279 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 81,421 KM
$19,834 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-7505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory