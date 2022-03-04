Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

25,000 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

ESSENTIAL

Location

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

0

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8464224
  • Stock #: 122-186A
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD6KH113685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 122-186A
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

