2019 Hyundai Tucson

46,993 KM

Details Features

$31,994

+ tax & licensing
$31,994

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury 1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | 2 SETS OF WHEELS | AWD | PANO MOONROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury 1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | 2 SETS OF WHEELS | AWD | PANO MOONROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,994

+ taxes & licensing

46,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8143738
  Stock #: U-0779
  VIN: KM8J3CAL3KU904597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,993 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

