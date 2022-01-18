$31,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,994
+ taxes & licensing
Hyundai of Muskoka
705-789-7505
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury 1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | 2 SETS OF WHEELS | AWD | PANO MOONROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL
Location
Hyundai of Muskoka
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5
705-789-7505
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,994
+ taxes & licensing
46,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8143738
- Stock #: U-0779
- VIN: KM8J3CAL3KU904597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,993 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hyundai of Muskoka
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5