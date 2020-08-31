Menu
2019 Hyundai Veloster

10,526 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo TURBO - 201HP! BALANCE OF WARRANTY! CLEAN CARPROOF!

2019 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo TURBO - 201HP! BALANCE OF WARRANTY! CLEAN CARPROOF!

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

10,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5812272
  Stock #: U-0693
  VIN: KMHTH6AB0KU001620

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Stock # U-0693
  Mileage 10,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY - Only 10,500 kilometers! Clean CarProof - No Accidents!

2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo.

1.6L I4 DGI Turbocharged Engine making 201hp mated to an engaging 6-Speed Manual.

This sporty coupe is loaded with features including: Bolstered Leather Sport Seats w/ Suede Inserts, Blind-Spot Monitoring, 7-inch Touchscreen Center Infotainment Screen, Sport Mode, Duel Center-Mounted Exhaust Tips, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, RearView Camera.


Hyundai of Muskoka is part of Drive Muskoka automobile group, servicing all of Ontario with the largest inventory of used vehicles in Muskoka. No matter where you're coming from, customer satisfaction is our first priority; and giving back to the community is our second. That's why we are doing everything we can to ensure your purchase experience is as safe and convenient as possible, including: The option of purchasing from the comfort of your own home with personalized delivery straight to your driveway, no hassle dealership exchange privilege, and frequent sanitization of all touch points every two hours as well as all vehicles before and after every test drive.

Contact us today to begin your effortless journey towards ownership!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

