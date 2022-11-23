Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

35,000 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9445647
  • Stock #: 22-399A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCX3KD219333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

