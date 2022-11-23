Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

18,563 KM

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

SRT

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

18,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9349594
  • Stock #: 22-138A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ3KC758734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,563 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

