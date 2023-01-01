Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

113,719 KM

Details Features

$41,497

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,497

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

  1. 9612931
  2. 9612931
  3. 9612931
  4. 9612931
  5. 9612931
  6. 9612931
  7. 9612931
  8. 9612931
  9. 9612931
Contact Seller

$41,497

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612931
  • Stock #: P22-116C
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG9KW560954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,719 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Armstrong Dodge

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 113,719 KM
$41,497 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 192,482 KM
$12,752 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XL
 71,695 KM
$48,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Armstrong Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5591

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory