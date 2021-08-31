Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Frontier

68,784 KM

Details Description Features

$34,949

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,949

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Frontier

2019 Nissan Frontier

Midnight Edition 1 OWNER - LOCAL TRADE | 4X4 | 4.0L V6 | HEATED SEATS | BEDLINER | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Frontier

Midnight Edition 1 OWNER - LOCAL TRADE | 4X4 | 4.0L V6 | HEATED SEATS | BEDLINER | BACKUP CAM

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

  1. 8063752
  2. 8063752
  3. 8063752
  4. 8063752
  5. 8063752
  6. 8063752
  7. 8063752
  8. 8063752
  9. 8063752
  10. 8063752
  11. 8063752
  12. 8063752
  13. 8063752
  14. 8063752
  15. 8063752
  16. 8063752
  17. 8063752
  18. 8063752
  19. 8063752
  20. 8063752
  21. 8063752
  22. 8063752
  23. 8063752
  24. 8063752
  25. 8063752
Contact Seller

$34,949

+ taxes & licensing

68,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8063752
  • Stock #: U-0775
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV7KN716439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving up the style you crave and performance you demand, our 2019 Nissan Frontier SV Midnight Edition Crew Cab 4X4 is a standout in Brilliant Silver! Powered by a proven 4.0 Litre V6 that offers 261hp while connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive has smooth acceleration plus shows off approximately 10.7L/100km on the open road. Our Frontier SV looks great with a tailgate spoiler, running boards, a bed liner, and ruggedly handsome alloy wheels.



Climb inside our Midnight Edition and appreciate the versatility with smart under-seat storage and plenty of space for cargo. Air conditioning, power locks, heated front seats, AM/FM/CD audio with a colour display, available satellite radio, and remote keyless entry add to the comfort and convenience.



Nissan provides paramount safety, and our truck keeps you out of harm's way with advanced airbags and vehicle dynamic control. Whether on the job or out for fun, our Nissan Frontier lets you take on your toughest tasks with ease. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka

2017 Mazda CX-5 GT 1...
 116,171 KM
$25,884 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra 1...
 103,480 KM
$12,989 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 169,661 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-7505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory