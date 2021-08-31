+ taxes & licensing
Serving up the style you crave and performance you demand, our 2019 Nissan Frontier SV Midnight Edition Crew Cab 4X4 is a standout in Brilliant Silver! Powered by a proven 4.0 Litre V6 that offers 261hp while connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive has smooth acceleration plus shows off approximately 10.7L/100km on the open road. Our Frontier SV looks great with a tailgate spoiler, running boards, a bed liner, and ruggedly handsome alloy wheels.
Climb inside our Midnight Edition and appreciate the versatility with smart under-seat storage and plenty of space for cargo. Air conditioning, power locks, heated front seats, AM/FM/CD audio with a colour display, available satellite radio, and remote keyless entry add to the comfort and convenience.
Nissan provides paramount safety, and our truck keeps you out of harm's way with advanced airbags and vehicle dynamic control. Whether on the job or out for fun, our Nissan Frontier lets you take on your toughest tasks with ease. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
