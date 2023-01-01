Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

92,865 KM

Details Features

$26,890

+ tax & licensing
$26,890

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$26,890

+ taxes & licensing

92,865KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9750427
  • Stock #: P23-23
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC766118

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P23-23
  • Mileage 92,865 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

