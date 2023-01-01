$26,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,890
+ taxes & licensing
Armstrong Dodge
705-789-5591
2019 Nissan Rogue
2019 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
705-789-5591
$26,890
+ taxes & licensing
92,865KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9750427
- Stock #: P23-23
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC766118
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P23-23
- Mileage 92,865 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Armstrong Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9