2019 RAM 1500

76,231 KM

Details Features

$44,602

+ tax & licensing
$44,602

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$44,602

+ taxes & licensing

76,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8761967
  • Stock #: P22-68
  • VIN: 1C6SRFMT9KN887715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,231 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

