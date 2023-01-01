$38,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 5 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9635383

9635383 Stock #: 22-37A

22-37A VIN: 1C6SRFFT5KN852358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,561 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.