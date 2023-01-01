Menu
2019 RAM 1500

80,608 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9712726
  • Stock #: 22-89A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT5KN719700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

