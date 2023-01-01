Menu
2019 RAM 1500

70,194 KM

$42,460

+ tax & licensing
Big Horn

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

70,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9829952
  • Stock #: 223165A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT7KN852362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,194 KM

Vehicle Description

Step up to our 2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4X4 in Grey and get ready to go! Motivated by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that offers 395hp paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for high-capability pulling power. This Four Wheel Drive truck also provides a confidence-inspiring ride and the ability to see approximately 11.2L/100km on the highway while grabbing your attention with style and strength. Check out the quad halogen headlights, fog lamps, alloy wheels, heated power mirrors, cargo-bed lighting, and Class III hitch receiver.

Open the doors of this Big Horn, and you'll find a long list of amenities that start with comfortable cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, a 5-inch central display, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system. With all that and more, our RAM is a great traveling companion for work or play!

Our RAM has undergone rigorous testing and offers priceless peace of mind with a backup camera, stability control, trailer-sway control, dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, an advanced airbag system, and other intelligent safety measures. Climb inside this RAM 1500 Big Horn and reward yourself with its legendary performance, versatility, and comfort. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

