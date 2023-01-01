Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

41,089 KM

Details Features

$46,229

+ tax & licensing
$46,229

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$46,229

+ taxes & licensing

41,089KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9734200
  • Stock #: 223129A
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV7KW007520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

