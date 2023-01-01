$46,229+ tax & licensing
$46,229
+ taxes & licensing
Huntsville Honda
705-789-5333
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
705-789-5333
$46,229
+ taxes & licensing
41,089KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9734200
- Stock #: 223129A
- VIN: 2T3DWRFV7KW007520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,089 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2