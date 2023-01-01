Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

94,968 KM

Details Features

$29,987

+ tax & licensing
$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

94,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9783751
  • Stock #: P23-29
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG6LR202569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

