$29,987
+ taxes & licensing
Armstrong Dodge
705-789-5591
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
94,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9783760
- Stock #: P23-28
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG2LR202603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,845 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
