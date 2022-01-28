Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

46,759 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

  1. 8224731
  2. 8224731
  3. 8224731
  4. 8224731
  5. 8224731
  6. 8224731
  7. 8224731
  8. 8224731
  9. 8224731
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8224731
  • Stock #: P22-16
  • VIN: 1FTFX1E41LKE75737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P22-16
  • Mileage 46,759 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Armstrong Dodge

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 123,050 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST
 73,669 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST
 45,210 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5591

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory