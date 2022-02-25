Menu
2020 Honda Civic

23,413 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Touring

2020 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8453427
  • Stock #: 53043A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F9XLH101870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 53043A
  • Mileage 23,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

More inventory From Huntsville Honda

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 109,354 KM
$17,078 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Limited
 37,496 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX
 188,149 KM
$13,186 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-XXXX

705-789-5333

