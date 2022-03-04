$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Huntsville Honda
705-789-5333
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
705-789-5333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
21,109KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8564273
- Stock #: 53059
- VIN: 2HKRW2H84LH212631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 53059
- Mileage 21,109 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Huntsville Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2