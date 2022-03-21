Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

109,655 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

  1. 8704472
  2. 8704472
  3. 8704472
  4. 8704472
  5. 8704472
  6. 8704472
  7. 8704472
  8. 8704472
  9. 8704472
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8704472
  • Stock #: U-0829
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3LU921090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U-0829
  • Mileage 109,655 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 12,794 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 LX
 124,209 KM
$13,398 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 107,360 KM
$22,242 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-7505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory