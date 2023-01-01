Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

79,406 KM

Details Features

$29,573

+ tax & licensing
$29,573

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$29,573

+ taxes & licensing

79,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9813427
  • Stock #: U-0904
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD2LH225448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,406 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

