2020 Hyundai Tucson

64,140 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9421174
  • Stock #: B53142B
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46LU111742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,140 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

