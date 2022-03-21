Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee

57,418 KM

Details Features

$39,560

+ tax & licensing
$39,560

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

OVERLAND

2020 Jeep Cherokee

OVERLAND

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$39,560

+ taxes & licensing

57,418KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8813462
  • Stock #: P22-72
  • VIN: 1C4PJMJXXLD642933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,418 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

