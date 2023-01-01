$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul
EX PREMIUM
52,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9803689
- Stock #: 123-141A
- VIN: KNDJ33AU6L7088787
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 123-141A
- Mileage 52,625 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
