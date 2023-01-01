$38,995+ tax & licensing
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Armstrong Dodge
705-789-5591
2020 Kia Telluride
EX
Location
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
91,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9445650
- Stock #: P22-114A
- VIN: 5XYP3DHC5LG032517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,045 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9