2020 Kia Telluride

91,045 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

EX

Location

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

91,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9445650
  • Stock #: P22-114A
  • VIN: 5XYP3DHC5LG032517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P22-114A
  • Mileage 91,045 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

