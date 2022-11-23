$59,995+ tax & licensing
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Armstrong Dodge
705-789-5591
2020 RAM 5500
Chassis Tradesman/SLT
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
705-789-5591
86,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9349588
- Stock #: P22-115
- VIN: 3C7WRNBL2LG206377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 86,032 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9