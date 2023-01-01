$46,250+ tax & licensing
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L
Location
34,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9843293
- Stock #: 123-151A
- VIN: 2C4RC3BGXMR519448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,586 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
