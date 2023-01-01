$34,390+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-789-5333
2021 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
705-789-5333
$34,390
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9741697
- Stock #: 53205
- VIN: 2HKRW2H23MH204081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Enhance your journey with our 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD in Crystal Black Pearl and boundless fun awaits! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre 4 Cylinder that delivers 190hp matched to a CVT for easy everyday capability. This All Wheel Drive SUV also returns approximately 7.4L/100km on the highway with responsive handling that you'll appreciate on any adventure, and it rides on 17-inch alloy wheels to enhance its rugged and confident look.
Engineered with the versatility you demand from an SUV, our LX cabin features comfortable cloth seats with a foldable second row for optimum cargo carrying. Honda builds on that foundation with a multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear-seat heater ducts, and intuitive technology that includes a 5-inch LCD screen, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker audio system. The interior design is clean and modern, too!
Honda safeguards you and your crew with a robust ACE body structure that's backed by a multi-angle rearview camera and Sensing technologies such as adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, and lane-keeping assistance. Thanks to all that and more, our CR-V is the crossover without compromise! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Huntsville Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.