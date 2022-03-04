Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

26,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8564276
  • Stock #: U-0815
  • VIN: KM8S5DA13MU007673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

