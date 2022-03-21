Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

29,861 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8910298
  • Stock #: 123-001B
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG5MW583152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,861 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

