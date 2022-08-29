Menu
2021 RAM 1500

15,681 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Rebel

2021 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9309433
  • Stock #: 22-421B
  • VIN: 1C6SRFET0MN541280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-421B
  • Mileage 15,681 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

