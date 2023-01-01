$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
25,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9976508
- Stock #: 223188A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT6MG595734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,774 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
