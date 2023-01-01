Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

25,774 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976508
  • Stock #: 223188A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6MG595734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,774 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

