2021 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 7 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9976508

9976508 Stock #: 223188A

223188A VIN: 3C6RR7KT6MG595734

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,774 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.