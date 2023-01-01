$48,035+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,035
+ taxes & licensing
Armstrong Dodge
705-789-5591
2021 Toyota Tacoma
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
705-789-5591
$48,035
+ taxes & licensing
49,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9741691
- Stock #: P23-22
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN2MX269883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P23-22
- Mileage 49,984 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Armstrong Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9