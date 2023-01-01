Menu
2022 Hyundai Venue

2,294 KM

Details Features

$25,953

+ tax & licensing
Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

PREFERRED

Location

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

2,294KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701107
  • Stock #: U-0888
  • VIN: KMHRC8A33NU171665

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,294 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

