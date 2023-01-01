$25,953+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,953
+ taxes & licensing
Hyundai of Muskoka
705-789-7505
2022 Hyundai Venue
2022 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
Location
Hyundai of Muskoka
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5
705-789-7505
$25,953
+ taxes & licensing
2,294KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9701107
- Stock #: U-0888
- VIN: KMHRC8A33NU171665
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,294 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hyundai of Muskoka
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hyundai of Muskoka
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5