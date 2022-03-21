Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500

26 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Classic Tradesman

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Classic Tradesman

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

  1. 8943298
  2. 8943298
  3. 8943298
  4. 8943298
  5. 8943298
  6. 8943298
  7. 8943298
  8. 8943298
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8943298
  • Stock #: 22-245
  • VIN: 3C6JR7DT5NG285053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Armstrong Dodge

2019 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 105,493 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 92,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 35,841 KM
$45,867 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5591

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory