Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500

32,979 KM

Details Features

$44,973

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,973

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

  1. 9637519
  2. 9637519
  3. 9637519
  4. 9637519
  5. 9637519
  6. 9637519
  7. 9637519
  8. 9637519
  9. 9637519
Contact Seller

$44,973

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
32,979KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9637519
  • Stock #: 23-20A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFGT2NN106338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,979 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Armstrong Dodge

2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 112,561 KM
$38,000 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 175,584 KM
$22,710 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 113,980 KM
$41,497 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Armstrong Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory