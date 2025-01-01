$53,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bickley Ford
1 Bickley Country Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 1Y4
705-789-5525
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,897KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0PFA81735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Off lease
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
