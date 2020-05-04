Menu
2004 GMC Yukon

Amazing Condition SLT, Yukon, Winter/Summer Tires

2004 GMC Yukon

Amazing Condition SLT, Yukon, Winter/Summer Tires

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,348KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4973070
  • Stock #: 19-497a
  • VIN: 1GKEK13T34J287625
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2004 GMC Yukon SLT in amazing condition!! This vehicle is a must see as you wont believe how good of shape it is in and it only has 145348kms!! It comes with summer tires on alloy rims along with winters on alloys rims so you are set with any weather especially with the 4x4 system there to help/ Its full leather interior with trim zone climate control will keep everyone happy, power seats with memory, heated seats, keyless entry, automatic headlights, power pedals, CD player, Bose sound system and more! Under the hood you have all that you need with the powerful 5.3L v8 engine and it comes ready to tow your trailer with the hitch and wiring already installed.This truly is a must see vehicle so book your appointment today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

