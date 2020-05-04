40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7
519-926-2112
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this 2004 GMC Yukon SLT in amazing condition!! This vehicle is a must see as you wont believe how good of shape it is in and it only has 145348kms!! It comes with summer tires on alloy rims along with winters on alloys rims so you are set with any weather especially with the 4x4 system there to help/ Its full leather interior with trim zone climate control will keep everyone happy, power seats with memory, heated seats, keyless entry, automatic headlights, power pedals, CD player, Bose sound system and more! Under the hood you have all that you need with the powerful 5.3L v8 engine and it comes ready to tow your trailer with the hitch and wiring already installed.This truly is a must see vehicle so book your appointment today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7