There is now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for you convince by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912''This vehicle is being sold ''as-is'', unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Check out this 2005 Pontiac Wave here at Fresh Auto. This Wave comes with the great options like Power Windows, Power Locks, Grey Cloth Interior and more. This Wave comes equipped with the 1.6L I-4 Engine, giving you Great Power and Fuel efficiency! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today! Being Sold AS IS. No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees, Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912 . Lic & HST Extra+
