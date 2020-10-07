Menu
2006 Chevrolet Epica

98,385 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2006 Chevrolet Epica

2006 Chevrolet Epica

LTZ AS IS Great runner!

2006 Chevrolet Epica

LTZ AS IS Great runner!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6002070
  • Stock #: DR5806A Tillsonburg
  • VIN: KL1VP59LX6B185612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,385 KM

Vehicle Description

This car would make an excellent starter car or winter car, Super low kms on it and in great running condition and body is good as well, LTZ model comes with leather heated seats, power windows, locks, power mirrors, power drivers seat, cruise, climate control, power sunroof and more this little gem wont last long.
Being sold as is because of model year.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

