Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Edge

165,719 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Edge

2008 Ford Edge

Limited Heated Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Cruise!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Edge

Limited Heated Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Cruise!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6096093
  • Stock #: 20-078A
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C58BB33097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,719 KM

Vehicle Description

There are now 2 Fresh Auto locations to serve you in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg! Please call to confirm the location of the vehicle as they are moved regularly between dealerships. Vehicles can be moved to either location for your convenience by appointment. Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912.
Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2008 Ford Edge Limited that just arrived from a trade in!! This Edge comes with many great features such as keyless entry, fog lights, 20" alloy rims, dual exhaust, backup sensors, heated exterior mirrors, black leather interior, power adjustable seat with memory drivers seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, touch screen, NAV, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated seats, dual climate control, sunroof, home link system, and more!!! This Edge comes equipped with AWD and a 3.5L V6 engine!

So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive
Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Sunroof
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fresh Auto

2011 Chevrolet Camar...
 103,586 KM
$15,349 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 144,647 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 127,253 KM
$12,349 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

Call Dealer

519-926-XXXX

(click to show)

519-926-2112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory