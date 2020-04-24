2010 Chevrolet Camaro

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7
Check out this hot looking 2010 Chevy Camara SS here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. Get that sports car you've always wanted just in time for summer! This 2010 Camaro 2SS comes with the powerful 6.2L V8 engine under the hood. Combined with the aftermarket exhaust that gives it a nice rumble but still very comfortable to drive you are bound to turn some heads. It comes loaded with 20'' alloy rims, keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, body kit, leather interior, power sunroof, power seats for both the drive and the passenger, automatic headlights, handsfree calling, air conditioning, Boston premium audio, heated seats and more! This is a car you will truly love getting behind the wheel of, give us a call to book your test drive today!
