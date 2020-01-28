Menu
2010 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

2010 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,013KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4609914
  • Stock #: 20-108A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC4ABA58909
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Check out this 2010 Ford Edge here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Edge comes with great options like Alloy Wheels, Power Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats with Position Memory, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows, Dual Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Fog Light, Satellite Radio with Ford Sync Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and Engine Block Heater! This Edge comes equipped with the 3.5L V6 Engine, giving you great power and Fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!

No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,
Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra

