Check out this 2010 Ford Edge here at Fresh Auto in Ingersoll. This Edge comes with great options like Alloy Wheels, Power Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats with Position Memory, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows, Dual Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Fog Light, Satellite Radio with Ford Sync Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and Engine Block Heater! This Edge comes equipped with the 3.5L V6 Engine, giving you great power and Fuel economy! So give us a call to check availability or to book your test drive Today!



No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees,

Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. 401 at Ingersoll Exit 216. Lic & HST Extra



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.