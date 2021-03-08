Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

222,625 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fresh Auto

519-926-2112

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AS-IS, Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Bluetooth!

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AS-IS, Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Bluetooth!

Location

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

519-926-2112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

222,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6692852
  Stock #: 5845A Ingersoll
  VIN: 2CNFLNEC6B6370523

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 222,625 KM

Vehicle Description

Come into Fresh Auto to check out the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT that just arrived from a trade in!! This Equinox will be sold AS-IS. It comes with many great features such as keyless entry, remote start, fog lights, 17" alloy rims, heated exterior mirrors, black leather interior, 5 passenger seating, power drivers seat, power locks windows and mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, voice recognition and volume on the steering wheel, AM/FM/SXM radio, CD player, bluetooth,, air conditioning, heated seats, backup camera, OnStar, and more!!! This Equinox comes equipped with AWD and the 2.4L engine!

Ingersoll 519-926-2112, Tillsonburg 519-642-9912. So give us a call to check availability or to book a test drive Today! Licensing & HST Extra, No Haggle, Fair Market Prices, No Hidden Fees. Our salary paid Product Advisors are here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Without the incentive to make a sale, we can truly focus on doing whats best for every customer. OPEN NOW. Ingersoll-40 Samnah Crescent Ingersoll Ontario-519-926-2112 Tillsonburg-671 Broadway Tillsonburg Ontario-519-642-9912.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Fresh Auto

Fresh Auto

40 Samnah Crescent, Ingersoll, ON N5C 3J7

